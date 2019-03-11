South Africa: The Electoral Act Should Allow Independent Candidates, Court Hears

analysis

The Western Cape High Court is hearing a case that could have huge implications for national elections in future. The New Nation Movement, a new, little-known group, is arguing that independent candidates should be allowed to stand to be elected for the provincial and national parliaments.

"The constitutional crisis is far greater than we think," said advocate Alan Nelson, who is representing the New Nation Movement, a "non-partisan" organisation founded in 2017. South Africa has many issues such as unemployment, gender-based violence and corruption. So what happens when you want to be a public representative that fights these issues in the National Assembly or provincial legislature without being affiliated to a political party?

Well, the New Nation Movement is hoping that can become reality -- and before South Africa heads to elections on 8 May.

But Judge Siraj Desai told the court last week that he was concerned that the "major political parties" had been absent at a mediation meeting that had discussed a case that affected them. Only Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota and a few "obscure parties" were present at the pre-trial meeting, which had been convened by the New Nation Movement.

Nelson told the court that all political...