Namibia: DStv Aims to Minimise Sting of Price Increases

Multichoice Namibia has announced DStv's new subscription prices, effective from 1 April.

While the premium bouquet's monthly cost has remained the same, at N$809 per month, consumers who have the other packages will face a range of minimal increases.

Roger Gertze, managing director of Multichoice Namibia said the company has worked hard to maintain costs, however, tough economic conditions have made increases unavoidable.

"Over the past two years, we have made efforts to freeze and/or decrease DStv prices and committed to holding our prices at the same level, barring any extreme factors such as the devaluation of currency or other macro-economic headwinds," he said.

"Unfortunately, because of inflation - which stands at 5,40% in Namibia - and rising programming and operational costs, we have had to review our pricing so we can remain sustainable as a business and continue bringing you the quality video entertainment content you love."

Compact plus subscribers fees will increase from N$509 to N$519 per month, while the Compact package now costs N$399 from N$385. The Family bouquet has gone up by N$16 to N$265 while Access subscribers will have to pay N$125 instead of N$120. Lastly, the access fee has gone up from N$75 to N$90.

As a fan of all things sports, DJ K-Boz says he's opting to hold on to his DStv subscription. "I'm OK with DStv as long as we can still watch our sports live. Until something better shows up, we will keep being loyal."

Multichoice Namibia is offering a one month discount to subscribers who pay 12 months in advance. For more information go to mcn.com.na