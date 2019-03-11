Namibia: Hanse-Himarwa Back in Court Today

The trial of education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa, who is accused of corruptly having houses allocated to relatives at Mariental near the end of 2014, is due to resume in the Windhoek High Court today.

The charge on which Hanse-Himarwa is being prosecuted relates to the time when she was the governor of the Hardap region between 2005 and 2014, before she was appointed education minister.

The trial was postponed on 16 November last year to 11 March this year, and is scheduled to continue before judge Christie Liebenberg this week, during the week starting from 1 April, and during the week starting from 15 April.

Hanse-Himarwa pleaded not guilty to the charge at the beginning of her trial in October last year.

In a statement presented to the judge, she said she never used her office or position for gratification when she was Hardap governor, and denied that she placed two of her relatives on a list of mass housing beneficiaries at Mariental or had some original beneficiaries on the list replaced so that her relatives would benefit.

Former Mariental mayor Alex Kamburute, however, told the court in November that Hanse-Himarwa wanted the names of two people removed from the beneficiaries' list.

According to Kamburute, this allegedly happened during a meeting at the office of the former governor in December 2014.

Also testifying before the court in November was the former chief executive officer of the Mariental municipality, Paulus Nghiwilepo, who told the court that Hanse-Himarwa had instructed him to remove two names from the list, and to replace them with names she had given him.

It is alleged that the names of Regina Kuhlman and Piet Fransman were then removed and replaced with the names of Christiana Lorraine Hanse and Justine Josephine Gowases.

Hanse-Himarwa has admitted that she is related to Hanse and Gowases, but denied ordering that they be added to the list of housing beneficiaries.

Hanse-Himarwa is free on a warning from the court.

- Nampa