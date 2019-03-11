Namibia: Keetmans Police Investigate Infanticide Case

Police at Keetmanshoop are investigating the death of an hours-old baby girl delivered at home at the town's Tseiblaagte residential area early last Saturday morning.

//Karas police crime investigations coordinator Chrispin Mubebo confirmed that police were investigating charges of murder or infanticide, concealment of birth and defeating the course of justice against the baby's mother, who is employed at the local municipality.

Mubebo said police decided to launch an investigation into the matter after circumstances surrounding the child's death that were given by the mother were contradictory.

He said the mother told colleagues over the phone that she had given birth when asked why she had not joined them at a local social football tournament.

The woman allegedly later told her colleagues, who visited her home to see how she was coping after the delivery, that the baby had died hours after birth in the local state hospital.

Mubebo said a preliminary police investigation, however, found that the mother had only visited the local hospital on Sunday, where she told the medical staff that her baby had died hours after delivery at home.

"We suspect the dead baby was hidden in the house by its mother when her colleagues visited her at home," he added.

Mubebo said according to the medical staff, the body of the baby was already decomposing when it was brought to the hospital by the mother last Sunday.

He said police have not yet arrested the mother, who remains in the hospital after being admitted yesterday because of labour complications.

The medical staff also advised police that the mother was not yet ready to be interrogated over her baby's death.

The government, through the ministry of gender equality, recently decriminalised baby dumping to allow mothers to leave their unwanted newborn babies at safe places without the risk of prosecution.

Police statistics show that in 2017/18, only 25 cases of baby dumping were reported, against 7 300 cases of illegal abortion recorded in that period. This figure could, however, be even as high as 10 000 because some of the cases went unreported.

The Katutura Intermediate Hospital alone recorded 2 300 cases of induced abortion.

Mubebo yesterday urged would-be mothers to refrain from killing or dumping their babies because of unwanted pregnancies.

"There is a law that provides for unwanted babies left at places such as police stations," he remarked.

Mubebo also advised women to consult the health facilities when they fall pregnant to avoid giving birth in an unsafe manner.

He said baby dumping and killing of babies are not common in //Kharas region, as no such incidents were reported during the whole of last year, and in the first two months of this year.

"I can only recall one incident of baby dumping recorded in 2017," he added.

- luqman@namibian.com.na