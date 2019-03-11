7 March 2019

South Africa: Justice and Constitutional Development Mourns Passing of Durban Magistrate Ms Bongekile Tenza

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development mourns the passing of Magistrate Bongekile Tenza, her husband Mr Sandile Mkhize, as well as their three minor children. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear and the police investigation is underway.

Ms Tenza joined the judiciary as an acting Magistrate in July 2008 and was permanently appointed as Magistrate on 1 August 2016. She was well respected by her colleagues for her adeptness and professionalism. The department tenders its heartfelt condolences to the family.

