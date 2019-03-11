Namibia: Men Should Answer for Teen Pregnancies - Iivula-Ithana

SWAPO party member of parliament Pendukeni Iivula-Ithana says society must stop only blaming young girls for falling pregnant, and that the men responsible must also be made to account.

Iivula-Ithana made these remarks during a women's day event jointly organised by the Metal and Allied Namibian Workers Union and Namibia Domestic and Allied Workers Union (Ndawu) in Windhoek on Friday.

"We only blame and point fingers at the girls, but what about the men - the older ones, especially the ones making our girls pregnant? They are also at fault and should be held accountable," she stressed.

The MP said she was embarrassed that some women abuse men in their homes too.

"When our men are unable to provide us with the things we want, and justifiably so, we call them all sorts of names that they feel belittled and end up using their physical power to show us that even if they do not have money, they are still strong," she said.

She urged leaders to start dialogues around issues relating to women and the empowerment of young girls, adding that the nation faces the scourge of gender based-violence that must be eliminated by 2030.

The former home affairs minister blamed the increase in gender-based violence on alcohol abuse and the high unemployment rate in the country.

This year, the theme of the United Nations' international women's day is 'Think equal, Build smart and Innovate for change', while the two unions' theme was 'Women using their power to defeat gender-based violence'.

"I think the themes go hand in hand. We must just work together to remove all barriers to achieve gender equality, and eliminate gender-based violence (in conjunction with) Vision 2030," Iivula-Ithana stated.

Also speaking at the event, Ndawu secretary general Nellie Kahua said men should not think they own women because they are physically stronger. "A woman is not your property or anyone's property. I am not your property, but that of the Creator," she stressed.