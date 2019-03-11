Namibia: Shack Fire Kills Two in Otavi

AN 11-MONTH-OLD baby girl and her 29-year-old mother died on Thursday night after the shack they were sleeping in was gutted by fire in the New Cairo informal settlement at Otavi.

Otjozondjupa regional police spokesperson, inspector Maureen Mbeha, told Nampa that the incident occurred around 23h00.

The deceased have been identified as Margaretha Aimwata, the owner of the shack, and her daughter, Rauha Shikongeni.

"We suspect a burning candle might have caused the fire," Mbeha said.

The police officer said Aimwata was from the Oshitukafitu village in the Omusati region.

Their next of kin have been informed, and police investigations into the matter continue.

A 37-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the head at Grootfontein on Friday.

Mbeha told Nampa on Saturday that the deceased has been identified as Hosley Petty Nawaseb, a former member of the Namibian Defence Force at Grootfontein.

"His body was found in a sitting position in his private vehicle with a pistol in his hands," said Mbeha.

A gunshot wound was visible above his right ear and the left side of his head.

The police officer said the incident occurred around 11h05 at the residence of the deceased in the Malanami residential area.

Nawaseb did not leave behind a suicide note.

His next of kin have been informed, and police investigations continue.

- Nampa