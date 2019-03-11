Namibia: Education Faces Backlog in Infrastructure Upgrades

Education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa on Friday said the ministry still faces the challenge of a huge backlog of new infrastructure needs.

The minister made these remarks during her annual address to ministerial staff in Windhoek, adding that there is a growing need for the renovation and upgrading of existing but ageing infrastructure.

"We have seen on various media, including social media, the circulation of videos of the poor schooling environment of some of our pupils and teaching staff. Hence, I am concerned with our average performance with regards to the implementation and execution of our capital projects," she stated.

Last year, the minister raised a similar concern when she pointed out that the management of capital projects was unsatisfactory as the ministry had for two consecutive years "recorded very little success in the management" of such projects.

"I must, therefore, reiterate the need for improvement in this regard by calling upon those entrusted with this responsibility within the ministry and outside to turn the situation around, and ensure that capital projects are well-managed and completed on time for the benefit of our education system," the minister said. Hanse-Himarwa explained that the ministry, with financial support from the African Development Bank (AfDB), started a project in March last year which aims to contribute to the alleviation of the infrastructural constraints in the education system. The project will be implemented over a period of five years.

The project supports the development of basic and higher education, and technical, vocational education and training (TVET) infrastructure in all 14 regions of the country.

It also strengthens the basic and TVET education systems in the country through institutional capacity building.

The minister also spoke against poor service delivery, absenteeism, abuse of power, poor supervision and a lack of leadership among education officials.

Hanse-Himarwa said staff must improve on critical issues like timekeeping, abuse of office and authority by some staff members, as well as poor attitude towards work.

Other issues she addressed were the lack of responsiveness, resulting in poor service delivery, and a lack of urgency on the completion of assigned tasks.

"Some staff members come to work, yet they never put in an effort to complete tasks assigned to them in a timely fashion; while (there are also) unethical and corrupt practices by some staff members in our offices," she observed.

The politician then spoke of teacher-pupil sexual relations in schools, referring to a case in the Ohangwena region, which is currently being investigated.

"The ministry does not in any way condone such incidents of violating the law, abuse of power, and violation of community and societal trust. This must come to an end," she stressed.

The minister also urged community members to promptly report such cases to the authorities for offenders to be brought to book. Regional directors, human resources officers, inspectors of education and head office staff were likewise advised to use relevant laws and regulations to bring perpetrators to book.

"In future, human resources officers in the regions and at head office should strictly and extensively cross-check references of all applicants to filter against reappointments of staff members with pending or unresolved cases," she added.

The ministry also needs to work on building a mechanism that will prevent such "unscrupulous individuals" from re-entering the education system, and possibly the public service in general.

The Namibian reported last month that a school principal in the Ohangwena region's Eenhana circuit was accused of sexually harassing a Grade 9 pupil.

The principal allegedly slept naked in the same bed with the pupil. It is further alleged that the principal had made the girl, along with two other pupils, to repeat Grade 9, although they qualified for promotion to Grade10.