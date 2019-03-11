South Africa: North West Economy and Enterprise Development Hosts World Consumer Rights Day Celebration and Annual Stokvel Exhibition

press release

Economy and Enterprise Development to host World Consumer Rights Day Celebration and 5th Annual Stokvel Exhibition

The North West Department of Economy and Enterprise Development will during the month of March 2019 host World Consumer Rights Day Celebration and the 5th Annual Stokvel Exhibition at Rustenburg in Bojanala District Municipality.

This year's World Consumer Rights Day celebration will be in form of a dialogueunder the theme"Fighting Consumer Exploitation". The dialogue is aimed at creating platform for consumers to interact with regulators on issues relating to sales of goods emphasising on consumer's rights to fairness, value, good quality and safety.

According to MEC, Mmaphefo Matsemela, the department has observed that some businesses contravene various consumer legislation by repackaging foodstuffs on unhygienic places without wearing protective clothing, selling products without labelling and sometimes with ingredients written in foreign languages, not issuing sales records(receipt) and of the businesses are selling fake, substandard and expired foodstuff.

MEC noted with concern that in most instances consumers buy these items out of ignorance, financial constraints and end up notin a position to understand theextend of harm they areexposed to.

In fostering and formalising relationships between the stokvel clubs, the department will further hosts Stokvel exhibition to enhance social economic cohesion and the inclusivity of the hidden economy known as stokvels. The Department through this initiative wants to instil the spirit of entrepreneurship to stokvel members so that they can explore investment opportunities that will see their clubs thriving and even having a great influencethe economy of the province.

"Although the concept of stokvels was initiated as a means of survival in tough times, especially among disadvantaged black communities, it has evolved beyond just the realm of providing support and comfort for bereaved families. They are now trending ways and means for compatible people who want to invest money with the aim of creating wealth and security for their families," said MEC Matsemela.

Issued by: North West Finance, Economy and Enterprise Development