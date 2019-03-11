Malawi: Government Moves in On Flood Victims

Blantyre — Government has assured Malawians affected by the recent floods that they would receive relief items in time.

Minister of Homeland Security, Nicholas Dausi said this on Saturday during a tour to Chikwawa and Mulanje to appreciate the impact of the floods.

"Government will do everything possible to ensure that those affected by the floods and have encountered various losses find some relief as we will provide them with necessary utility and food items on time," said Dausi.

He then said President Peter Mutharika was saddened by the current state of affairs where Malawians have lost lives, property as well as their crops due to floods.

The minister said the Head of State has directed that there should be swift assistance for all the affected Malawians.

Traditional Authority Mlilima of Chikwawa said in a space of one week a lot of people in his area lost their crops despite working hard during the rainy season.

"Currently, almost 4722 households have been rendered destitute due to the rains and for government to respond to this quickly, we are grateful," said Mlilima.

Also speaking, Sub Traditional Authority Ndanga from Mulanje also appreciated government's timely response to people's suffering. He also called on non-state actors to emulate government's gesture.

"We are calling on other organizations to assist government in the provision of relief items as the damage is quite extensive requiring joint efforts between government and other organizations," said Sub T.A Ndanga.

Chairman for Mulanje District Council, Isaac Blazio said 5436 families have been left homeless due to the floods which have resulted in the commissioning of 27 evacuation camps for those affected by the floods in the district.

"Also, be it noted that 36 people so far have been injured and three have been reported dead due to the same floods," said Blazio.

Meanwhile, assessment by the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) indicates that Nsanje, Chikwawa, Blantyre, Neno, Mulanje and Chiradzulu have been the most hit with Nsanje being the worst affected.

The relief items government has given to the victims include maize and rice, plastic buckets, salt and black plastic sheets for house thatching, plates and other utilities.