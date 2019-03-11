Ethiopia: Committee Set to Carry Out Forensic Investigation

Photo: @flightradar24/Twitter

China’s civil aviation administration has grounded Chinese-operated #737MAX aircraft.

Addis Ababa — A committee comprising of Ethiopian Airlines, Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority, and Ethiopian Transport Authority has been set up to carry out forensic investigation to identify identities of the victims.

A press release that Ethiopian Airlines sent to ENA said, bodies of the victims will be delivered to their families and loved ones,once the identities of the deceased are identified.

The cause of the Ethiopan Airlines plane that crashed this morning has yet to be identifies.

In a press conference he gave this afternoon, Tewolde Gebremariam said "it is too early to speculate the cause of the accident", adding that further investigation is needed.

He pointed out that further investigation will be carried out to find out the cause of the accident in collaboration with all stakeholders.

The aircraft manufacturer Boeing, Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority and other international entities will take part in the investigation to identify the cause of the accident, Tewolde stated.

A routine maintenance check before leaving Johannesburg and Addis Ababa didn't reveal any problems, Tewolde said.

Pilot of flight ET 302 that crashed this morning had reported technical difficulties and asked for clearance to return to Addis Ababa, according to CEO of Ethiopian Airlines.

However, the CEO said currently there are no reasons to suggest technical malfunction, cockpit failure or external impacts that caused flight ET 302 crash shortly after takeoff.

According to Tewolde both the pilot, is a senior pilot with a cumulative flight hour of more than 8,000hours with a commendable performance.

The victims were of 35 nationalities of which 32 were Kenyan, 18 Canadian, 17 Ethiopian, 8 Chinese, 8 Italian, 8 American, 7 French, 7 British, 6 Egyptian, 5 Dutch, 4 UN passports holders and 4 Indians among the others.