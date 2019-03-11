Namibia: Penilane Is Back

It's been about two years since Penilane regularly took to the stage to belt out their brand of 'sweaty nuts rock' and, this Wednesday, they're back at the Boiler Room with a free show.

Ready to rock after a spell of focusing on what lead singer Roy-Lee Kitt summarises as "dogs, kids, ingrown toenails, mortgages, braai broodjies, slow internet and inflation", the local rockers return with a wealth of new music penned during a fruitful creative hiatus.

"In hindsight, it was the best decision we could have made. The creative break worked wonders, and Roy-Lee, our main songwriter, has been writing new material non-stop to the point where we ended up with a completely new repertoire. " says guitarist Ray Seefeldt who adds that they are excited to get back on stage.

"We've been in hiding for the past year, writing and ironing out structures. Now it's time to play live again. We've got to shake off some rust and stage jitters and shake it we will."

With a set list that, according to Kitt, offers "mostly new songs with a dash of old ones", the show will feature a mix of debuts and past favourites from their '40 Bucks' and 'Seven Seconds' EP as well as their last album 'Wear It Well'.

In terms of the show being free, Kitt, bewildered, asks "It's free?" and Seefeldt, generously, counters "Why not?" before hinting at some experimentation.

"Free shows are amazing! We wanted a smaller more cozy stage - and the Boiler Room at the Warehouse Theatre is perfectly just that," Seefeldt says.

"We're testing the waters with new material, and we want to encourage people to join us. The bigger and livelier the crowd is, the easier it is for us as a group to assess the crowd's reaction. We've always used that to decide on our future set lists. Consider yourself our guinea pigs."

Teasing a big, fun, loud, sweaty show in a small bar with the added bonus of "Anesh's terrible one-liners," the rock brothers are also diving into a year of celebration.

"This is our 15th year in existence," says Seefeldt. "We're preparing for a big, loud anniversary!"

Loud, local and about to be back with a bang, 'Penilane Live at The Boiler Room' will take place this Wednesday, 13 March at 21h00.

Entrance: Free.

Codeword: "Sweaty Nuts Rock."

-martha@namibian.com.na; Martha Mukaiwa on Twitter and Instagram; marthamukaiwa.com