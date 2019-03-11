Kenya: The Kenyans Who Died in Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash

Kenya suffered the largest number of casualties in Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines plane crash at Bishoftu just six minutes after taking off from Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa.

Among the Kenyans who were on board the ill-fated Boeing 737-Max were a corporate chief, university lecturers, a journalist and pilot.

Kenyatta University lost two lecturers, Dr Isaac Mwangi Minae and Prof Agnes Kathumbi.

Here are photos and brief profiles of Kenyans who died in the ill-fated plane:

1. Prof Agnes Kathumbi. She was a lecturer at the Kenyatta University. According to the Kenyatta University website, Prof Kathumbi was the director of the Centre for International Programs and Collaborations. She was also a member of the university's Senate, the top governing council of the college. She lectured on educational technology.

2. Lahoti Vaibhav

According to information from LinkedIn and website created for his memorial, Mr Vaibhav was a first officer at Saudi Arabian Airlines. The plane's manifest showed he was seated near the cockpit on seat 1A.

3.Mr Anthony Wanjohi Ngare. Mr Ngare previously worked with the Standard Media Group.

4. Mr Jonathan Seex. Mr Seex was the Group CEO of Tamarind Group which operates a chain of high-end hotels in Mombasa and Nairobi, including Roast Carnivore and Tamarind Tree Hotels.

5. Dr Isaac Minae Mwangi. He was a lecturer of educational technology at the Kenyatta University.

6. Isabella Beryl Achie Jaboma. Ms Jaboma, who hails from Homa Bay County, was travelling home after attending a health conference in Egypt, her family said. She works for an NGO that promotes treatment of cancer among children.