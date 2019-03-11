South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Receives Report On Passing of Ms Buhle Bhengu

press release

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Lindiwe Sisulu, has received a report from the High Commissioner of South Africa in Kingston, Jamaica, with non-resident accreditation to The Bahamas, High Commissioner Lumka Yengeni, on all circumstances and engagements surrounding the passing of Ms Buhle Bhengu.

Since the unfortunate passing of Ms Bhengu, High Commissioner Yengeni has been engaging with The Bahamas authorities and other relevant parties to determine a way to meet the request of the family regarding the return of her mortal remains back to South Africa. The High Commissioner confirmed that communication with the authorities was ongoing.

The Minister has directed the High Commissioner to prioritise this matter and continue to engage with all relevant authorities to meet the requests of the family, noting the constraints of the health regulations of The Bahamas and all affected countries.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation