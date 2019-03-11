Kenya: Why Eric Omondi Is Not 'Giving Away His Wife' After Man United's Loss to Arsenal

Comedian Eric Omondi has had to eat his words following Manchester United's 2-0 loss to Arsenal on Sunday's in an English Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium.

In the buildup to the match, Omondi, a loud and unapologetic Man United fan, had been persistently taunting and pestering Arsenal fans with rib-tickling memes on social media.

Omondi even went to the extent of uploading a video promising to 'give away his wife' in the event United lost the match.

GIVE WAY WIFE

United ended up losing, with strikes from Granit Xhaka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sufficient for Arsenal.

But now Omondi doesn't seem too keen to keep his word.

On Monday morning, he uploaded another video explaining that he won't be 'giving away' his wife because 'he doesn't have one'.

GET MARRIED

"It is true I stated that I would 'give away my wife' but everyone knows that I only have a girlfriend," said Omondi.

"I do not have a wife, so we should stop all the noises. Those insisting that I should give away my wife should wait until I get married and then come and ask for my wife," he added.

The result meanwhile, saw Arsenal leapfrogging Man United to fourth place in the English Premier League standings with 60 points. United dropped one place to fifth on 58 points.