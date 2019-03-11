Namibia: Sampofu Calls for More Investment in Education

Zambezi governor Lawrence Sampofu has urged the public to play their part in educating the Namibian child as this should be a shared responsibility among citizens.

Sampofu made this call in a speech read on his behalf by his special adviser, Ignatius Nkunga, during the 2019 Zambezi regional annual junior secondary certificate and national senior secondary certificate prize-giving ceremony on Friday.

The theme of this year's prize-giving ceremony was "Accountability for a Common Purpose".

The governor said it was time everybody became a key player in providing the necessary support to education to ensure quality, adding that the days when education was left solely in the hands of teachers are long gone.

"Parents, teachers and the business community should come together and play their part in making sure that our children's education does not end the moment they leave the classrooms," he stressed.

Sampofu added that if people take responsibility for children's education, they will fill the gaps the government cannot fill.

He then urged the best Grade 10 pupils to use the same methods to pass Grade 12 with flying colours next year, and not to add to the failure statistics.

"Stay away from friends with bad intentions. I know there will be pressure on you to experiment with drugs and alcohol because of peer pressure. I, therefore, urge you to stay away from such negative behaviour, and concentrate on your school work so that you can maintain your position as the best pupils in the Zambezi region," he advised.

As for the teachers, Sampofu said he has full trust in their capabilities, and believes they can all perform with the right mindset, even though the region dropped in ranking from 55,7% in 2017 to 54,2% in 2018 at Grade 10 level.

"I am happy to note that our performance in Grade 12 examinations improved in 2018 from 13,7% to 24,4 % last year. I believe that we will continue to work hard this year for our performance to go higher again," he observed.

Zambezi regional education director Joy Mamili said schools in the region face several challenges, such as the shortage of textbooks and other study materials, the late appointment of teachers, and budget cuts.

However, despite these challenges, some schools, teachers and pupils performed above the regional target of 65%. The Zambezi region was ranked fifth in JSC English in 2018.

Ibbu Combined School was awarded the most improved JSC rural school, and walked away with a N$50 000 cash prize which will be used to buy equipment of their choice.

Mamili expressed gratitude for the support of several companies to the awards ceremony, such as NoRED which committed N$320 000 annually, divided into about N$40 000 per region. The money covers trophies and cash prizes for three junior secondary schools' top-performing pupils per subject, and one outstanding teacher in English, mathematics and physical science.

Other sponsors of the 2019 Zambezi regional annual junior secondary certificate and the national senior secondary certificate prize-giving ceremony were the Zambezi Education Foundation, First National Bank Katima Mulilo branch, Xantium Catering, and CKP Stationeries.

NoRED manager of stakeholder management Salmi Mvula said she was pleased to note an improvement in the pass rate over the previous academic year for the various subjects.

"We have, however, noted with concern the non-improvement in English in the previous academic year. We hope that our combined efforts will ensure a sustained and significant improvement in the years to come," she noted.

Mvula said Malengalenga Combined School in the Nchinchimani circuit had been identified as eligible for the N$15 000 contribution in 2019.