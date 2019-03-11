Nigeria: INEC Declares Adamawa Guber Election Inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared last Saturday's governorship election held in Adamawa as inconclusive.

INEC's Returning Officer in the state, Professor Andrew Haruna, announced that the decision became necessary because the number of cancelled votes recorded exceeded the margin of lead between the candidates.

He explained that while the margin of lead was 32,476, the total number of cancelled votes was 40,988, saying in such case the electoral guide lines will be followed.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, in Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri polled 367,471 votes while his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart and incumbent governor, Muhammadu Umaru Jibrilla scored 334,995 votes.

The candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Abdulaziz Nyako, scored 113,205 votes.

A total of 28 Registration Areas and 44 Polling Units were affected across Fufore, Ganye, Guyuk, Lamurde, Madagali, Michika, Mubi North, Numan, Shelleng, Toungo and Yola South local government areas.

Adamawa has a total of 21 local government areas with 1,973,083 registered voters and 894,481 accredited voters.

Celebration had earlier commenced in Yola before the INEC official declared the election inconclusive.