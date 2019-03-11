11 March 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Qualify for World Roller Skate Games

Luanda — Angola's roller skate hockey team qualified for the World Games to take place in July this year, in Spain, after beating Mozambique 5-3 on Sunday, in the first African Championship held in Luanda, Angola.

The Angolan team ended in the first position of the African Roller Hockey Championship, thus qualifying for the World Roller Games also dubbed Elite 8, while Mozambique, who finished runner up, will compete in the Intercontinental Cup and Egypt that finished third will take part in the Sollanger Cup.

The championship was disputed by three teams due to the desistance of the South Africa from participating in the competition due to financial hardships.

