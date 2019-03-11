Sudan's Blue Nile Farmers Call for Action Against 'Exploitative Land Seizures'

ED Damazin — The head of the Agricultural Chamber of Blue Nile state, Farah El Bathani has reported the seizure of 25,000 acres of land in the area of Agadi, west of the state capital Ed Damazin, by state ministers, employees ,and senior farmers, "exploiting their influence and constitutional and executive positions".

El Bathani raised a memorandum to the Governor of Blue Nile state and the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) to take legal action against the manipulators of farmers' rights and exploitation by the authorities to achieve material gains.

The memorandum calls for the establishment of a neutral committee to consider the re-granting of land to those affected farmers of the western region as right holders.

North Darfur

As reported by Radio Dabanga last week, displaced people in Kabkabiya locality in North Darfur said that the Sudanese authorities have converted large tracts of agricultural lands for housing plans and handed them over to foreigners.

A total of 15,000 acres of agricultural land were confiscated by the authorities. They have reportedly been turned into residential plots, and according to people who have been displaced by conflict in the area, are now owned by people from Niger and Mali.