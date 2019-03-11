Sudan Signs Two Agreements On Climate Change

Rome — Sudan's Ambassador to Italy and Permanent Representative to UN agencies in Rome, Abdul Wahab Hijazi, yesterday, Thursday morning, signed two agreements related to the climate change with Italian funding and the implementation by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization FAO, at a total cost of € 1,115,147 and $ 692,969.

The first project is for the use of solar energy to provide groundwater, drill wells in North Kordufan, and the water pumping to the state of the River Nile to increase cultivated areas and to establish a locally managed horticulture systems.

The second project is concerned with strengthening the hydro meteorological network, the meteorological services of the Sudanese Meteorological Authority, and the training of its cadres.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Director General of the Italian Environment Department of the Ministry of Environment, Land and Sea, the Permanent Representative of Italy to the UN Agencies in Rome, the FAO Assistant Director General for the Program of Cooperation and Technical Support, as well as the senior officials from the Ministry of Environment and FAO.

Ambassador Abdul Wahab Hijazi has appreciated the steady progress of the bilateral relations between Sudan and Italy as well as the cooperation between Sudan and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) through the various projects carried out under the auspices of the organization in Sudan, thanking the Italian side for addressing and responding to climate change issues, stressing necessity for the joint efforts and the enhancement of the bilateral and technical cooperation in this field.