Liberia: LISCR Football Club - Inspiring Journey

LISCR Football Club is one of the first division soccer clubs in the country. The club is nicknamed: THE SHIPPING BOYS. It was formed on August 24, 1995, as Young Barcelona by its president, Mustapha I. Raji, who is the current president of the Liberia Football Association.

The club's first appearance in organized football was in the Gardnersville Sub-committee of the Liberia Football Association. It ended the 1995-96 season as champions of the 4th division and qualified to the 3rd division of the Gardnersville sub-committee league.

In 1997 the club emerged as champions of the 3rd division but failed in the process to qualify to the division 2 category the following season. The club continued with its campaign to the 2nd division and got that achievement as champions of the 3rd division in 1998.

The team earned a well-deserved position in Liberian football after winning the Liberia Football Association 2nd division championship in 1999 and gained promotion to the 1st division and later to the defunct Liberia Football Association Premier League.

The club won its first trophy as a Premier League team in 2004 when they won the Liberian FA Cup. The following year, 2005, the team won its second Liberian FA Cup trophy. Six years after winning its second Liberian FA Cup, LISCR won the 2010-11 Liberian Premiership and represented Liberia in the 2012 CAF Champions League where they were knocked out by Ghanaian club, Berekum Chelsea in the preliminary round.

They won their second premiership title the following season (2011-12) and again represented Liberia in the 2013 CAF Champions League. Again, the club was knocked out in the preliminary round by Cameroonian side, Union Douala.

After winning two consecutive Premiership titles, the Liberia Football Association canceled the Premier League upon FIFA recommendation which is now the First Division League.

Before the start of the 2016-17 season, the club signed Gambian coach, Mustapha Manneh who led the club to an unbeaten league run. The club won the new First Division title in style as they finished the 2016-17 First Division League unbeaten, becoming the first and only Liberian club to win the league unbeaten. From 22 matches, the team was able to obtain 10 wins and 12 draws as they ended the league season with 42 points.

The 2016-17 season turned out to be the best in the club's history by winning the double championship. They climaxed the 2016-17 season by winning the Liberia Football Association FA Cup. The club has won the Liberian Super Cup twice. They won their first Super Cup title in 2004 and their second in 2011. (Source: LISCR Football Club)