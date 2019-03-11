11 March 2019

South Africa: War Cry-Singing Under-9 Rugby Players Give South Africans the Feels

By Kamva Somdyala

South Africans have the feels thanks to a video clip of singing Under-9 rugby players from Queen's College Boys' Primary School in Queenstown in the Eastern Cape.

Twitter user Sesethu Time posted the video, which was captured by coach Lungisani Dube, on the social media platform and it has now been seen and shared by hundreds of people.

Commenting on the video, Twitter user Khris Njokwana said "the South Africa I signed up for" while Thenji Shezi said, "this is quite adorable".

Speaking to News24, Dube explained that the video was taken at a rugby tournament in Stutterheim in the Eastern Cape on Saturday before the team ran onto the field.

"As a coach, I was proud to see the boys coming together from different backgrounds and cultures, integrating together towards one common goal. And the video is proof of the power of Igwijo (war cry) - it brings everyone together," said Dube.

"When people hear Igwijo there's an immediate attraction because of the vibe it creates. It's a no brainer as to why people take out their phones to record such 'gees'," the proud coach continued.

Dube said he suggested they sing before they played in the final because it was against a team they had lost to in the pool stages.

"The goosebumps you get when singing or hearing Igwijo are unique and that's why I think it is such a magnet."

The team went on to win the tournament.

