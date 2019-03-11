South Africa: North West Legislature Hosts Basadi Re Aga Setshaba Outreach Programme, 12 Mar

press release

North West Legislature Speaker to host Basadi Re Aga Setshaba Outreach Programme focussing on Women in Mining

On Tuesday, 12 March 2019, the Speaker of North West Provincial Legislature, Hon. Sussana Dantjie will engage women in mining through Basadi Re Aga Setshaba outreach programme under the theme "Following up on our commitments: Making Your Future Work Better" in Madibeng Town Hall in Brits at 10h00. The Basadi Re Aga Setshaba outreach programme will be combined with Women in Mining Sectoral Parliament, which is part of enhancing oversight by the Legislature on government policies and service delivery mechanisms.

The event will afford women in and outside the mining industry in the province the opportunity to participate and interactively discuss issues that have direct impact on them. It will also give key stakeholders and ordinary women an opportunity to raise their views and understanding the current debate about the role of women in mining as a key initiative for the economic growth for both the North West Province and the country.

A panel of expertise led by Ms. Magdeline Mokwena from the Department of Mineral Resources will lead debates on government and company policies' effectiveness to integrate and sustain women in the mainstream of mining industry and how they set tone for women advancement; women empowerment policies within the mining industry and whether they are effective, and impediments to continue and/or gain entry by women in the mining industry.

A motivational speaker, Dr. Aaron Lechuti will hold a motivational talk with the women invited. About 600 women in business and arts will be present at the event.

The event aims to profile women' businesses and political careers; achieve public participation in government structures; educate women of North West Province on the role and responsibility of the Legislature as mandated by the Constitution, Act 108 of 1996; to enhance oversight function of the Legislature; and profile its activities.

Members of the media are invited to attend.

Issued by: North West Provincial Legislature