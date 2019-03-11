11 March 2019

Uganda: Ambassador Julius Onen Dead

Ambassador Julius Onen, the permanent secretary ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives is dead. Onen died on a Sunday night at Paragon hospital where he had been admitted.

The Trade ministry announced Onen's passing in a message on its Facebook page.

"Amb. Julius B. Onen, permanent secretary ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, gone too soon. May his soul rest in eternal peace," reads the post.

According to sources, ambassador Onen had just returned from India on Monday where he was taken for treatment for some heart complication.

Details to follow...

