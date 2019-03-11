South Africa: Prominent Medical Doctor Killed, Suspects Sought

press release

Police in Mpumalanga are looking for suspects who robbed and killed a prominent medical doctor, last night at Cassim Park, Ermelo.

It is alleged that a group of unknown men arrived at the doctor's surgery, which is situated on his residential premises, pretending they were seeking medical assistance and attacked him shortly thereafter. He was forcefully taken into the house wherein the suspects demanded that he show them where the safe is, they then allegedly robbed him of his cellphone and strangled him before fleeing in his BMW 7 Series, which was later found abandoned next to a school in Wesselton.

The victim's body was later discovered by one of his friends who reportedly became worried when he (victim) did not pitch up for a pre-planned dinner. Upon arrival at the house the friend reportedly noticed that the automated garage door was open and one of his vehicles was not in the garage. She reportedly entered the house and discovered the victim's body sprawling on the floor and she speedily alerted the police.

Police have opened a murder case and no arrest has been made as yet. Anyone with information that may assist in tracing the suspects as well as in the investigation is urged to contact Constable Bheki Masina at 082 373 8389 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma condemns in strongest possible terms this horrendous act. Lieutenant General Zuma reassured the community that the police will work around the clock to ensure that those responsible face the full might of the law.