11 March 2019

ER24 (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Man Airlifted to Hospital After Falling Off Truck

Zuurbekom — A man, believed to be in his 40s, was left critically injured this morning after he fell off a moving refuse truck on Watermeyer Road in Zuurbekom.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the man lying on the side of the road. The refuse truck was parked a short distance away.

Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained serious injuries to his legs and was in a critical condition.

The man was treated for his injuries and was later airlifted by the ER24 Oneplan Helicopter to a private hospital in Johannesburg.

It is understood that the man had fallen off the back of the vehicle, getting his legs caught underneath the rear tires.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

