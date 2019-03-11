South Africa: Cosatu Calls On President Ramaphosa to Hold Accountable All the Rogue Elements Involved in Ssa's Political Meddling

press release

Cosatu is against any use of state apparatus against private citizens and civil society organisations for political purposes. We demand that the looted monies that were wasted by the SSA be recovered and that all the implicated thieves be prosecuted.

South Africa risks becoming a banana republic if security agencies are allowed to act with impunity, undermine democracy and become a law unto themselves. Minister David Mahlobo should be held accountable for the deterioration, corruption and anarchy that took place at SSA under his watch.

President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to make sure that he does away with this apartheid legacy of using state institutions to settle political scores and spy on civilians. The ANC needs to deal with the politics of backstabbing that has factionalised and politicised state institutions.