South Africa: Three Injured in Rear-End Collision

Muldersdrift — Three people were left injured this morning when a bakkie rear-ended another on the N14 in Muldersdrift.

ER24 paramedics, along with another service, arrived on the scene to find one bakkie lying on its roof in the right-hand lane. A second bakkie was found in the center median just a few metres away. One man was found lying trapped inside the vehicle while the passenger had been ejected and was found lying a short distance away.

Rescue services had to use specialized rescue equipment to free the trapped man. Once freed, paramedics found that the entrapped man had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition. The passenger was found in a serious condition while the driver of the second bakkie had sustained only moderate injuries.

The men were treated for their injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.