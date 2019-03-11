South Africa: Maluti a Phofung Executives Arrested for Alleged Corruption

press release

Pretoria — Two senior executives from the Maluti a Phofung Local Municipality have been arrested for alleged fraud and corruption.

The two, the Chief Financial Officer Nrateng Khumalo and the Expenditure Manager Diakanyo Khampepe were arrested on Thursday and subsequently appeared on Friday where both were granted R10 000 and R1000 bail respectively.

The two ladies were ordered by the Phuthaditjaba Magistrate Court not to interfere with the witnesses and surrender their passports to the investigating team.

Their arrest is a sequel to a Hawks investigation into a security services tender that was allegedly unduly awarded to Zero Tolerence.

It is alleged that the accused conspired and colluded during October 2016 and awarded Zero Tolerence a tender to provide protection and security services to the Municipality without following the correct Supply Chain Management processes in terms of Municipal Finance Management Act.

The municipality reportedly lost almost R4.6 million as a result of the alleged irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure.

Five suspects amongst them four senior officers from the Maluti a Phofung Local Municipality, a company director and Configen trading as Zero Tolerence an entity were arrested in December last year by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation.

Nrateng Khumalo, Diakanyo Khampepe, Mokoena Robert Tsupa (46), Abraham Moratwe Mofokeng (47), Mabidikwana Wilfred Matjele (61), Nkgaudise Nelson Molefe (39), Tefo Warnic Montsitsi (50) and Configen trading as Zero Tolerence all of whom are expected to appear on 4 April 2019 at the Bethlehem Regional Court.