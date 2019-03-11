South Africa: Six Suspects Arrested Following Police Interventions in Mamelodi

press release

Parktown: Gauteng Provincial Commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has welcomed the arrest on Friday 08 March 2019, of six suspects following interventions by the police in Mamelodi in the Tshwane District.

The arrests come after a ministerial imbizo and a return visit to Mamelodi just over a week ago where Police Minister Bheki Cele launched the Crime Combat and Reaction Team for Mamelodi on 01 March 2019.

A multi-disciplinary intelligence-driven operation on Friday 08 March 2019, led to the arrest of two suspects - one at Silverlakes, Pretoria East and the other suspect in Bronkhorspruit. The two were both arrested on charges of extortion and intimidation and they are expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrate Court on Monday, 11 March 2019.

Four more suspects were arrested in Midrand on possession of illegal firearms and contravention of the Private Security Industry Regulation Act. They will appear on Monday 11 March 2019 in the Alexandra Magistrate Court.

The possibility of more arrests or even linkage of six suspects to other crimes cannot be ruled out as investigations are still underway.

The recovered firearms will also be put through ballistics to establish possible linkage to serious and violent crime.

In reassuring the residents of Mamelodi of the SAPS commitment to bring back stability in the area after the public outcry, Lieutenant General Mawela said, "Watch the Space!"

Report crime (anonymously) by contacting your nearest police station or calling Crime Stop number 08600 10111.