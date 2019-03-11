South Africa: Seven-Year-Old Raped, Suspected Rapist Behind Bars

press release

The John Taolo Gaetsewe Cluster, Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit (FCS) arrested a 21-year-old man, following the allegation of raping a 7-year-old girl in Loopeng village, near Kuruman.

It is alleged that the incident happened last week Sunday, 03 March 2019, while the victim was in the care of the suspect's mother. The suspect was arrested on Saturday, 09 March 2019, after the victim alerted her biological mother about the traumatic incident of being raped by the suspect known to her.

The suspect will appear before the Kuruman Magistrate's Court on a rape charge today, 11 March 2019.

In the light violent crimes against women and children, the South African Police Service continues to condemn these barbaric criminal actions. The police shall work tirelessly to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book, and being removed from the society.