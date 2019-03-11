11 March 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Hawks Arrest Three for Dealing in Rhino Horns

Pretoria — Three suspects are expected to appear at the Randburg Magistrate Court today for dealing in rhino horns as well contravention of endangered species regulations.

The three males aged between 35 and 32 were arrested during a three day operation between the Hawks Serious Organised Investigation, SAPS Special Task Force of the Police, SANParks and Tracker targeting the trafficking of rhino horns.

The arrests were effected on Saturday in Randburg where the team managed to seize five (5) rhino horns, 14 pieces of abalone, 3 seahorse, 2 sea cucumbers, vehicles and weighing and processing equipment worth a substantial amount was seized.

The Hawks and their integrated partners remains committed in the fight against wildlife trafficking in South Africa and beyond. Bail will be opposed.

