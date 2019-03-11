Zimbabwe: Mwonzora Issued With a Warrant of Arrest

MDC Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora was last week slapped with a warrant of arrest after he failed to appear before the Harare Magistrates court for trial on charges of negligent driving.

Isheanesu Mhiti appearing for the state pleaded with the court that Mwonzora be on a warrant of arrest since he staged a no show on the trial date (Thursday 7 March).

Mwonzora is facing charges of negligent driving, failure to insure a motor vehicle and to licence a motor vehicle after he was involved in an accident in May last year.

Mwonzora initially appeared before Magistrate Richard Ramaboa, who released him on free bail.

The MDC supremo who is reportedly challenging party leader Nelson Chamisa at the elective congress penciled for May 24 to 26 2019 was however seen at the Mutare rally over the weekend.

It is the state's case that on 27 May last year, Mwonzora was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser along Tynwald Road in Harare.

It is alleged the vehicle was neither insured nor licensed, contrary to the provisions of the Road Traffic Act.

The State alleges that when Mwonzora approached the intersection of Kirkman Drive and Tynwald Road, he reversed and bumped into another Toyota Land Cruiser which was being driven by Onismo Muzhingi.

The State alleges that Mwonzora was negligent after he failed to keep his vehicle under proper control.