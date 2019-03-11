South Africa: IEC to Investigate ANC's Election 'War Rooms', Allegedly Funded by Bosasa

The Electoral Commission of South Africa will investigate the ANC's alleged Bosasa-funded elections "war rooms", the body confirmed in a letter to DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

This after the DA laid a complaint, as it believes the allegation that Bosasa paid up to R6 million for the "war rooms" constitutes a breach of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

"No registered party or candidate may abuse a position of power, privilege or influence, including parental, patriarchal, traditional or employment authority to influence the conduct or outcome of an election," the code states.

Last month, News24 exposed how Bosasa - now known as African Global Operations - paid more than R6 million for ANC "war rooms" at their Krugersdorp headquarters ahead of the 2011, 2014 and 2016 elections, without the ANC footing any of the bills.

ANC treasurer general at the time Zweli Mkhize confirmed that the party accepted donations from Bosasa "directly or in kind".

After these revelations, the DA laid their charge.

"The fact is this R6 million benefit the ANC received from Bosasa is dirty money. It is high time that the ANC pays back every cent of the money it has received from Bosasa," Maimane said in a statement.

"This shamelessly corrupt relationship between the ANC and Bosasa has sought to interfere with electoral outcomes. The IEC needs to assure South African voters that these ANC-Bosasa dirty tricks will not play out in the 58 days before an Election Day that the ANC is at a real risk of losing."

Tsile Maswanganyi from the commission's communications department confirmed that they have received the DA's complaint and that the matter was referred to the Directorate of Electoral Offences for investigation."A recommendation will be made to the Chief Electoral Officer after the investigation has been concluded on whether the ANC has transgressed the Electoral Code of Conduct," Maswanganyi said.

A video clip News24 obtained of the "war room" for the 2014 national election shows a massive screen wall displaying a live map of the election results, TV screens and around 30 cubicles, each with a computer and a telephone.According to the sources' breakdown of costs, the video wall cost Bosasa in excess of R400 000, the brand new computers and software licensing cost around R450 000 for 32 new PCs and Bosasa picked up the tab for the phone bills, roughly R14 000 a week for four weeks, News24 reported.

Costs also included R210 000 for software development, meals and special refreshments daily for more than 70 volunteers at a cost of roughly R19 000 a day or R570 000 a month, special security additions to secure the offices, as well as payment for the volunteers, which amounted to around R700 000.