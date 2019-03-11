Malawi: Police Investigate 'Blackmail' Claims After ACB Documents Leak

Dockets from the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) detailing cases investigated by the graft-busting body are said to be in the hands of some people who are using the same to intimidate and blackmail businesspersons, Nyasa Times understands.

Police sources say they are investigating leads and communications that former ACB officers are contacting business persons and politicians with "details" of investigations report from ACB dockets.

"Some people have complained that former top ACB officials are sharing documents detailing that they are being investigated by the bureau," a police source said.

ACB has been riddled with leakage of documents as of late, the latest is one involving the Malawi Police Service and businessman Zameer Karim trading as Pioneer Investments.

The graft-busting body instituted investigations of the leaked document "to establish whether the report came from the bureau or not."

ACB said in the statement if it is established that the document was illegally released from the Bureau "appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken on the officer (s) involved as that does not only jeopardise investigations but also puts the bureau into disrepute."

The bureau did not report on its finding but recently it fired investigation officer Kondwani Zulu over "misconduct."

Meanwhile, state spies have placed Zulu on surveillance over concerns of leakage of documents.