Liberia: SCNL, Partners Train 200 Volunteers On Climate Change

With funding from the Green Climate Fund, the Society for Conservation and Nature in Liberia (SCNL) in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has trained 200 volunteers to educate communities on the effects of climate change in the country.

The climate change volunteers were chosen from Montserrado, Grand Bassa, Grand Cape Mount and Margibi counties and have been trained to provide awareness to community dwellers on climate change sensitive approaches which include the planting of trees, cleaning drainages and preventing people from building in the waterways which are major factors of flooding.

The training is a demonstration of SCNL and its partners' commitment to sustainably reduce the risk and threat that climate change poses on Liberia by embarking on the implementation of the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) project, which seeks to design programs that tackle its impact on Liberia. NAP is a universal document developed by environmentalists in an attempt to take global action in fighting the impact of climate change. It was launched in early February 2019 in four counties -- Montserrado, Grand Bassa, Grand Cape Mount and Margibi -- which are badly hit by erosion.

The Executive Director of SCNL, Michael Garbo, called on the beneficiaries in the targeted counties to consider climate change as "everybody's business" and stressed the need for the country to take concrete action that will help reduce the impact.

Garbo urged the volunteers to serve as climate change ambassadors by educating people in their respective communities to protect wetlands, stop building in waterways, and to ensure the cleaning of drainages in their communities to avoid flooding.

He noted that planting trees along the Atlantic Ocean and reducing sand mining will drastically stop the widespread erosion that had washed away communities along the Ocean.

Meanwhile, UNDP consultant on NAP, Abraham Tumby, said climate change is real and is evidenced by flooding, which Liberia is increasingly facing in recent times. He told the community volunteers that the only way climate change can be tackled is when people living in affected communities take practical action to fight against erosion.