Tanzania: Over 90 Families Left Homeless As Hailstorm Hits Same

Same — Over 93 families in Same District, Kilimanjaro Region have been rendered homeless after their houses were destroyed by hailstorm.

Kadando Village at Maore Ward is the most affected of all.

Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Anna Mghwira confirmed occurrence of the freak hailstorm on March 6, 2019 during an exclusive interview with The Citizen.

She said citizens affected by the incident have been receiving assistance from their relatives and friends as the regional government was exploring the best way to help them.

"It is true that 93 households were hit hard by the storm on March 6," she said over phone.

For her part, Same District Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule said the security and defence committee, and the district's disaster committee have already been dispatched to Kadando Village and that several people have been evacuated.

"The committees have started assisting residents without relatives by ensuring that they get shelter as the government works on other options," she said.

The residents, including Ms Mwanaisha Ramadhan, called on the government to speed up provision of temporary shelters and clothing, noting that the incident has also affected children's school attendance.

"We are terribly affected because in spite of being accommodated by relatives, we still can't figure out our future," she said.

Same East legislator Naghenjwa Kaboyoka (Chadema) visited families affected by the storm yesterday, consoled them and pledged to assist them.

Maore Ward is among the 34 wards in the district with 13,602 people.

Last year, over 4200 people were displaced by floods following heavy rains that pounded the region.