Malawi: Moyale Wins North Super League Bonanza

Moyale Barracks Football Club are the winners of the northern region Super League bonanza following their 5-4 win on post match penalties against Karonga United at Karonga Stadium on Sunday.

Haiya giving the balls

The Mzuzu-based soldiers were meeting Karonga United in the finals while Mzuni FC earlier played Chitipa United in a third place play off.

Mzuni FC finished third but the game involving Karonga United and Moyale Barracks ended 2-2 after 90 minutes and had to go straight into penalties to decide the winner.

The soldiers converted all their five spot kicks while Gule Mwaisope missed his penalty kick for the crocodiles of Karonga.

Speaking after the match, Karonga United Coach Dan Dzimkambani said it was a good game and a platform for assessing his team. He urged Karonga United fans not to lose hope saying the job is still on to polish up the team.

Mzuni FC Coach, Gilbert Chirwa, said he was not disappointed finishing third adding that it was the work of the officiating personnel for his team to finish third.

But caretaker coach for Moyale Barracks, Victor Phiri, said despite the hot weather in Karonga, his charges played according to instructions.

"We used different combinations in the two games we played here. We are preparing for the league and I think this tournament has given us an opportunity to assess our team. I can assure our supporters that the team is jellying well and we expect to have a good 2019 season," remarked Phiri.

General Secretary for Mzuni FC who was also the Organising Secretary for the bonanza, Donnex Chilonga, said the tournament was a success in as far as training of the teams was concerned but revenue collection was a flop.

"I promise that next year we will also organise this kind of tournament. The key factor was for teams to train and prepare. There was a problem in gate management but we hope to improve next time," explained Chilonga.

Nyasa Big Bullets Chief Executive Officer, Fleetwood Haiya, was the Guest of Honour and he donated balls to the teams.