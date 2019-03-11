Ethiopia: Black Boxes From Crashed Flight Et 302 Recovered

Photo: @flightradar24/Twitter

China’s civil aviation administration has grounded Chinese-operated #737MAX aircraft.

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines announced that the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of ET302 have been recovered.

In the meantime, Ethiopian Airlines Group has suspended the commercial operations of all Boeing 737- Max 8 aircraft immediately after the tragic accident, while the cause of the crash is assumed to be found from the black box data.

The black box was found today after hours of excavation of the accident site in the vicinity of Debre Zeit town, some 45 kilometers South of Addis Ababa.

Ethiopian has continued monitoring the situation closely with all stakeholders and is providing all the necessary support to the families of the deceased in its temporarily established family assistance centers in Addis Ababa and Nairobi Airports.

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 has crashed on Sunday en route from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, with no survivors among the 157 people onboard.