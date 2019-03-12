11 March 2019

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 20 Governors-Elect Announced By INEC So Far (Full-List)

20 governors-elect announced by INEC so far.
By Azeezat Adedigba

A new class of governors has emerged following the elections in 29 states on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has so far announced the winners of the elections in 20 states.

Governors-elect have not been named in nine states as of the time of this report. Of these, the commission has declared the elections in five states "inconclusive". The affected states are Bauchi, Benue, Sokoto, Adamawa and Plateau. Election processes have been suspended in Rivers State entirely.

Declaration of results was still being expected in Kano, Imo and Taraba States at the time of this report.

Governorship elections did not hold in seven states in this round. The states are Edo, Kogi, Ondo, Ekiti, Anambra, Osun and Bayelsa.

Below is the list of the new governors:

 StatesName of Winning CandidatesParty
1 Abia state Okezie Ikpeazu PDP
2 Akwa-Ibom Udom Emmanuel PDP
3 Borno Babagana Zulum APC
4 Cross River Benedict Ayade PDP
5 Delta Ifeanyi Okowa PDP
6 Ebonyi David Umahi PDP
7 Enugu Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi PDP
8 Gombe Inuwa Yahaya APC
9 Jigawa Mohammadu Abubakar APC
10 Kaduna Nasir El-Rufai APC
11 Katsina Aminu Masari APC
12 Kebbi Atiku Bagudu APC
13 Kwara Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq APC
14 Lagos Babajide Sanwo-Olu APC
15 Nassarawa Abdullahi Sule APC
16 Niger Abubakar Bello APC
17 Ogun Dapo Abiodun APC
18 Oyo Seyi Makinde PDP
19 Yobe Mai Mala Buni APC
20 Zamfara Muktar Idris APC

