Rwanda: Sherrie Silver Shares Special Moment With Rwandan Children

Thirty children from SOS Children's Village Kigali and Hope Shine, were more than delighted to have a Saturday precious moment with internationally recognised dance choreographer, Sherrie Silver, who is also the United Nation's IFAD Advocate for Rural Youth.

The event that took place at Radissson Blu Hotel and Convention Centre Kigali was fun-filled with lots of exciting activities, including music, dances, interaction, food and drinks.

Children also had dancing and playing sessions with the MTV VMA award-winning choreographer and philanthropist.

Children in a dance workout with Sherrie (centre, in a white fitness top).

Sherrie later engaged them in career discussions, where she asked many of them what they wanted to be in future, with many mentioning that they wanted to be pilots, doctors, engineers, football players and so much more.

The U.K-based actress and choreographer, famous for Childish Gambino's famed "This is America" song, heartened the little ones that if they need their dreams to come true, they had to study and read hard because success comes to those that are willing to sacrifice their time and read excessively. Citing herself as an example, she narrated her life experience of how she yearned to dance and act at a young age, but she worked towards fulfilling it. She is obliged that even though she is a dancer and actress, it doesn't come easy, it takes hard work and commitment.

"For the youth out there who want to follow my footsteps, keep pushing, work harder and pray. Believe in yourselves, we are looking forward to seeing policy makers and members of parliament reaching out to the kids in rural areas to be motivated and become successful," Silver said.

In her speech, she called upon Rwandan youth to appreciate their skin colour and not ever think about bleaching because they are beautiful, just the way they are.

Most children spoke about their intended future careers.

According to Hanna Moges, the Marketing and Communications Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel, Kimihurura, Sherrie's coming to Rwanda was a great opportunity to organise the event so that she can spend some time with the kids and motivate them. She has supported many kids in and outside Rwanda.

Prince Nkotanyi, one of the children from SOS Children's Villages, shared his story to comfort and strengthen orphans.

MTV VMA award-winning choreographer and philanthropist, Sherrie Silver, speaks to children during the event at Radissson Blu Hotel and Convention Centre Kigali, on March 10.

He narrated how he lost his father in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, when he was only three-days-old, and his mother died four year later. His grandmother, who took care of him, also died when he was five years, forcing him to forge life on the streets.

He said although he was traumatised because he could not go to school like other children, he is more than grateful he left the streets, and he is no longer traumatised like he was before.

"Since 2016, Sherrie has been supporting me and I am blissful. I call upon kids not to ever go back to streets but to focus on their studies because that is how they will have a bright future," said Nkotanyi.