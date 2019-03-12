11 March 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Man Mourns Loss of Five Family Members in Ethiopian Plane Crash

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hilary Kimuyu

One Kenyan man has suffered a major loss after five of his family members died in the Ethiopia Airline crash of Sunday which killed all 149 passengers and eight crew members on board.

Among those who lost their lives were 32 Kenyans who were aboard the ill-fated Boeing 737 aircraft which crashed a few minutes after taking off from Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa.

Kelvin Karanja lost his mother, sister and three children who were travelling from the Ethiopian capital to Nairobi to meet the rest of the family.

THE VICTIMS

Karanja's sister and children were on transit from Canada to Kenya via Ethiopia.

"My mother had been in Ethiopia for six months and was coming to be with the rest of the family in Kenya," said Karanja.

Since news of the air tragedy broke, family members of the victims have been gathering at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to get the lasted updates on the fate of their kin.

Also killed in the crash were 18 Canadians, 6 Egyptians, 9 Ethiopians, 7 French nationals, 8 Americans, 8 Italians, 8 Chinese and 7 Britons.

Kenya

The Kenyans Who Died in Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash

Kenya suffered the largest number of casualties in Sunday's Ethiopian Airlines plane crash at Bishoftu just six minutes… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.