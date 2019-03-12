Kenya: Oktay - Gor Mahia Stronger Despite Zamalek Humiliation

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has said that they are stronger after going down 4-0 to Egyptian giants Zamalek 4-0 in their Caf Confederation Cup group "D" clash on Sunday at Borg El Arab, Alexandria.

First half goals from Mahmoud Alaa and Youssef Obama and another two in the second stanza from Ferjani Sassi and Omar El Said did the trick for the efficient hosts, who avenged their 4-2 loss in Nairobi in February.

The defeat left Gor bottom of the group on six points as Zamalek went top on eight.

Angolan side Petro Atletico - who thumped Hussein Dey of Algeria 2-0 earlier on Sunday, are second on seven points, similar to Hussein Dey who have an inferior goal difference.

Gor hosts Petro on Sunday in the final group game as Zamalek visits fellow Arabs Hussein Dey in another fixture.

"Every loss makes you more stronger," Oktay told Nation Sport via phone on Monday morning.

"You find that you note so many weaknesses in your team whenever playing outside the country and you try to improve them. The more they play away from home, the more they improve themselves," he added.

The Turkish-Cypriot revealed that they are going for nothing short of victory in next Sunday's encounter against Petro.

"We are going to give 100 percent in this game, nothing less, we've to," he insisted.

Gor - who are expected in the country on Tuesday, play Kakamega Homeboyz in a catch-up SportPesa Premier League (SPL) game in midweek.

The record champions are fourth on the league standings with 29 points albeit with three games in hand.