Kenya: Black Boxes of Ethiopian Plane Recovered From Crash Scene

The two black boxes of the ill-fated ET302 flight that crashed on Sunday killing all its 157 passengers have been recovered.

The Ethiopian Airlines said the boxes were found and recovered on Monday.

"The digital flight data recorder (DFDR) and cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of ET302 have been recovered," the airline said in a Twitter post.

The critical data boxes will provide the first clues as to what caused the Ethiopian Airlines plane to tumble down just six minutes after take-off.

