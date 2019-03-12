Kenya: Policeman Charged With Killing Woman, Daughter

An Administration Policeman accused of killing a woman and her daughter through careless driving on Sagana-Makutano road in Kirinyaga County has been charged with murder.

Mr Alex Maitho was charged with killing Ms Ngima Ndichu and her daughter Joan Waruguru on February 2, 2019 through careless driving in Rukanga village.

The officer lost control of the government vehicle he was driving and veered off the road and run over the victims who died on the spot.

Ms Ndichu was taking her daughter to school when the accident happened.

FREED

Appearing before a Baricho court, the officer denied the charge and applied to be released on bond.

He argued that the charge he was facing was bailable and did not warrant being confined in a police cell.

Baricho Principal Magistrate Antony Mwicigi granted the application and ordered that the officer be freed on Sh20,000 bond until March 28 when the case will be heard.

In the same court, a driver was fined Sh20, 000 after pleading guilty to drunk driving.

SORRY

Mr Alex Mwangi, who told the court that he was remorseful, promised not to repeat the offence.

"Your honour, I plead guilty to the offence but I'm sorry for what I did. I pray that I be forgiven," Mr Mwangi said.

The magistrate said the driver had been convicted on his own plea and advised him to desist from driving while under the influence of alcohol.