Kenya: Harambee Stars Defender Re-Joins AFC Leopards

Harambee Stars defender David "Cheche" Ochieng', has re-joined AFC Leopards in what the club has described as "a short term contract".

This was revealed on Monday afternoon on the club's official social media pages, confirming the rumours that had linked him to Ingwe since the beginning of the year.

It is still unclear how much the sign on fee was, but sources within the club indicate that the defender agreed to a fee of Sh1 million for a period of six months.

"AFC Leopards is delighted to announce the signing of Kenyan international David 'Cheche' Ochieng on a short term contract," read a post from the club's Twitter handle.

Ochieng has been unattached since parting ways with Swedish second tier outfit IF Brommapojkarna last year, although he has been spotted twice training with the national team to keep fit.

The 27-year old had interests from Libya, Egypt and Morocco, and his decision to return to the local league is to work on his fitness as he eyes a return to Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne's plans for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation (Afcon).

The 26-year-old has formerly played for Nairobi Stima, Tusker and AFC Leopards before joining Saudi Arabian outfit Al Tawoon in 2014.

Leopards are set to beef up their defensive line to enhance their survival chances in the top flight having struggled to climb out of the relegation zone.

They sit 14th on the log with a paltry 16 points from 16 matches. The big cats have conceded 22 goals and managed to score just 13.