Namibia: Motswana Nabbed for Dagga At Border Post

A 34-YEAR-OLD Motswana man was arrested today at the Ngoma border post in the Zambezi region for allegedly trying to smuggle 15 kilograms of cannabis into Namibia.

Zambezi regional police spokesperson inspector Kisco Sitali confirmed the arrest to The Namibian on Monday and said the suspect was arrested around 11h30 after customs officials searched the vehicle he was driving and found the illicit drugs.

The drugs have a street value of N$151,000.

Sitali said the man will face charges of possession, dealing and importation of cannabis.