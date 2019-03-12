South Africa: 'He Touched Countless Lives' - Tributes Pour in for Gynaecologist Who Died During Cape Cycle Tour

Tributes have poured in for gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Monty Brink, who died while participating in the Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday.

His former patients described him as a caring and kind doctor who went the extra mile.

Brink, who worked at Mediclinic Constantiaberg, died after collapsing at Smitswinkel Bay, Sports24 reported.

His practice announced on Facebook: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, husband, brother, friend and doctor to many. He touched countless lives."

Posting a photo of Brink and Brink's nurse wife Liz holding his newborn child, Anton van der Merwe said he was shocked and heartbroken to hear about the death of the man who helped bring his children into the world.

"We will remember him for his energy, his skill as a doctor and his kindness," Van der Merwe said, recalling that Brink had gone to deliver cold cokes to firefighters in 2015 while waiting for his daughter to arrive.

"That's the kind of man he was".

Sarah Kearns Roberts posted that she been thinking about Brink delivering her daughter 10 years ago to the day on Sunday when she heard the news.

Many others also shared how Brink had delivered their children and made the experience a positive one to remember.

Vincent Thomas shared that he owed everything he held dear to Brink: "He saved not only my 2 boys at birth but also my wife through his super human efforts and caring."

A memorial service will be held at 15:00 on Saturday at Connect Church in Meadowridge.

The family have asked that instead of flowers, those who would like to, could make a donation to the Zoe Project, which supports the midwife unit in Retreat.

