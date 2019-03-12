Kenya: Yego to Defend Eldoret Marathon Crown

Eldoret City Marathon champion Elkanah Yego has announced that he will be defending his tittle when he lines up for the second edition of the race on April 21.

Yego, who has been training in Kamendi in Trans Nzoia County, said he is looking forward to the race.

The athlete clocked 2:12:44 ahead of Phillip Kangogo, who ran in 2:12:49 for second place as Brian Kipsang sealed the podium three in 2:12:50 in last year's race.

In the women's category, Sharon Cherop clinched victory after running in 2:29:57 edging Lydia Cheromei, who ran in 2:33:25 as Jane Jelagat Seurei came third in 2:33:46.

"I have trained well for the race and I want to confirm that I will be happy to run again at the 'City of Champions' where I want to defend my title. I know competition will be stiff and I will be competing with my training mate Samuel Kemboi, whom I fear might beat me, but he must also be prepared for a real battle," said Yego.

Yego was speaking during the official launch of this year's race in Eldoret. Organisers revealed that he winner's prize in both categories had been increased to Sh3.5 million from Sh3 million.

Speaking during the launch, Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago said the prize money of the race has been increased after more sponsors came on board.

"We are ready to host the second edition of the marathon which has been themed 'Climate Action' and the proceeds will be used to conserve the environment," said Mandago, who is the patron of the race.

"We want to plant trees so that in the next 10 years, we have a forest cover of more than 10 percent as one way of conserving the environment. We are targeting to plant more than one million seedlings this year and athletics is one way of sensitising the public," added the governor.

Registration of the race will be done at the Rupa Mall in Eldoret, while the process can also be done online.