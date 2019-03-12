Ethiopia: Top Amisom Police Boss Among the Dead in Ethiopia Airlines Crash

Amisom's acting head of police Christine Alalo is among the passengers who perished in the ill-fated Ethiopia Airlines Sunday.

Ms Alalo who is also a commissioner of police in her native country Uganda was travelling to Nairobi where she resides and in fact had instructed her driver to pick her up from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airports.

The death was confirmed was confirmed by Simon Mulongo, Uganda's Deputy Special Chairperson of the Africa Union Mission for Somalia.

Eight crew and 149 passengers from 35 countries perished when Flight ET 302 ploughed into a field near Tulu Fara village outside the town of Bishoftu, some 60 kilometres (40 miles) southeast of Addis Ababa.

A witness said the plane came down in flames. The crash caused a big explosion.

Meanwhile Ethiopia will observe a national day of mourning Monday as investigators search for bodies and clues into the crash.

Ethiopian Airlines said it will work with Boeing, the national civil aviation authority and international experts in trying to unravel what caused the brand new plane to come down just six minutes into its flight.